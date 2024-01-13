Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

