Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.34. 18,785,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,493,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

