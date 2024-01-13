Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,017 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $116,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $234.90 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.19 and a 200 day moving average of $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

