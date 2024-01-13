Choate Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.5% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

PEP stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.27. 3,546,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,202. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.