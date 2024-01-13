Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 26,029 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 33,803.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,029 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,478. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

