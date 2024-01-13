Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 4,228 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 169,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $148.38. 719,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

