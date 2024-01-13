Aspire Wealth Management Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOT stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.67. The company had a trading volume of 211,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,499. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $221.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

