iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $168,354,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after buying an additional 1,073,518 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $104.36. 3,378,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

