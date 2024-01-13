SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lifted by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 87,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 176,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 5,032,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $56.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

