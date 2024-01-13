Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $6.10 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,843,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

