Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. 296,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,210. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.