Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. 4,096,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,685,814. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

