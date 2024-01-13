Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $48.80 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $7.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,021.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $919.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $559.11 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

