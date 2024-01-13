Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $160.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

