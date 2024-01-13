Y.D. More Investments Ltd Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

