Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 2,530 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $377.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

