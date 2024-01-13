Bell Bank Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bell Bank grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after buying an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after buying an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after buying an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

CTVA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,888. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

