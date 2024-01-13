AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $815,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.40. 4,971,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,173. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $166.20. The firm has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.