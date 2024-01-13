AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.7% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $815,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.40. 4,971,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $166.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

