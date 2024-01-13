Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 76,602 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,602 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. 9,260,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,247,037. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

