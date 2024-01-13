Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Holdings Lowered by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Maximus were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 722,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MMS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 371,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,733. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

