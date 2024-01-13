Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Franklin Electric worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,997,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 168,128 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,849,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FELE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 147,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,992. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

