Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $777.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $799.60. The company had a trading volume of 880,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,258. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $754.93 and a 200-day moving average of $705.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.