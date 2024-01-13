iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,422. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

