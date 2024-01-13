Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,575 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $637,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

NYSE VMC opened at $223.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.67. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

