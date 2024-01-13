Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

PSA opened at $295.04 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

