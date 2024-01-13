Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $531,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.6 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $842.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $544.95 and a 1-year high of $844.52. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.