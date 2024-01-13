Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Raised by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,484. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

