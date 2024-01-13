Tufton Capital Management Has $646,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $93.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. 2,448,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

