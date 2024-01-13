Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Reduced by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.5% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 7,138,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,809,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

