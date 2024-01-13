Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Boosted by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 2,771,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,465. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

