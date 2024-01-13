Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,284 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.