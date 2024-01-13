iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,125,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,065 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $102,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 540.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWP traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $103.13. 754,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $105.36.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

