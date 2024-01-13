Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,954 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $28,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 34.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $109.13. 1,180,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

