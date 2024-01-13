Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $24.21 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,395. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

