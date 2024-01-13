Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $50.31 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

