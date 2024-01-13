iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000.

OEF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.04. 425,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.26. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.04 and a fifty-two week high of $226.11.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

