Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 69.0% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 96,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

LOW stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

