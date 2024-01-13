Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,059 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,899. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
