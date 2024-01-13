Inlet Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $182.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

