Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 150 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.91. 1,113,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,463. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

