Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 928,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 42.3% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 17.1% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 79.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. 5,969,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.