Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 72,950 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $7,096,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

