CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 12,642 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $40,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 82.6% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 96,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,000,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 130,546 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.5 %

AWK stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $132.21. 673,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

