Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $10.18 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.29. The stock had a trading volume of 786,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,443. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

