Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Imperial Oil worth $20,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.12. 271,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.