Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,282. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

