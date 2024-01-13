Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $752,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $225.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.84 and a 200-day moving average of $232.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

