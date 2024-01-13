Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Takes $26,000 Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,506,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Down 5.5 %

TKO traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

