Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 762 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 156,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FMAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,545. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $473.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

